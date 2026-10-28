Trisha Paytas’ 10 Biggest Revelations From Jay Shetty Interview: Unreleased ‘Frenemies’ Finale, Ethan Klein Feud & More

Credit: Spotify / On Purpose With Jay Shetty

Trisha Paytas is opening up about some of the most difficult chapters of her life in a revealing new interview.

The 38-year-old internet personality appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on Wednesday (October 28), discussing everything from her controversial YouTube career to her falling-out with Ethan Klein.

During the nearly two-hour conversation, Trisha revealed new details about an unreleased final episode of their former podcast Frenemies, including an apology she says Ethan made that viewers never got to see.

She also reflected on her experiences as a child, her former career in sex work, and the mental health struggles she faced while becoming one of the internet’s most recognizable personalities.

Trisha spoke about her relationship with husband Moses Hacmon, explaining how marriage and motherhood have changed her priorities.

The interview comes ahead of the November 10 release of her memoir, Crying on the Kitchen Floor, which explores her years chasing fame and the personal struggles she faced along the way.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the biggest revelations from the interview, including her comments about the end of Frenemies, her past controversies, and why she says she’s happier than ever today.

Keep reading to see Trisha Paytas’ biggest revelations from her new interview with Jay Shetty…

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