Tyler Cameron Addresses His Behavior on ‘DWTS,’ Explains Why He Walked Away After Getting His Scores

Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Tyler Cameron is addressing his behavior on camera during Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday night (October 27), where he was one of two celebrities eliminated.

After his dance, Tyler seemed not pleased by some of the judge’s comments. After getting his scores, he began to walk off stage while Sharna Burgess, his partner, was trying to offer some comfort.

At the end of the evening, Tyler and Sharna, as well as Emma Slater and Jackson Olson, were sent home.

Tyler Cameron Addresses His Behavior On Camera During DWTS

“This has been a once-in-a-lifetime, incredible experience. I mean it from my heart, I am so grateful for everything,” Tyler said on TikTok after the show. “I also want to say, too, y’all saw a real human moment out of me. Not my proudest moment, when I was upstairs getting my scores. I thought we were done filming, and needed to step away from it all. I was disappointed in myself.”

He added that he knew that this week “was boom or bust” in terms of his scores, and “we needed to have a great score or we were out of this competition.”

After receiving the scores, he added, “And it was bust. In my head, I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I felt like I let Sharna down.”

Sharna Burgess Believes Tyler Cameron Was Underscored

Sharna then defended Tyler, saying that the feedback from the judges was what they had been really working on all week, so it was extra disappointing. She also mentioned she felt they underscored Tyler after she rewatched the dance.

She said, “Watching it back, to be honest, I think you executed a lot of it beautifully. I think your score should not have been 7s. I don’t know why you were given 7s. I think you could’ve been 8s and Shirley’s 5. Which, by the way, which was the highest she scored a ballroom dancer the whole night.”

“I was extremely disappointed. That was just real and raw. This show is a pressure cooker, and all I wanted to do was score well and crush it,” Tyler added.

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Sharna Burgess Television Tyler Cameron