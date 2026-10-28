Tyler Hynes to Host Free Screening of His 2026 Hallmark Christmas Movie Before It Airs on TV

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Tyler Hynes has found a special way to spend quality time with his fans and show them his new Hallmark Channel movie before the rest of the world.

The beloved Hallmark actor will be hosting a free screening of The Nights Before Christmas at the same movie theater featured in the film, located in Vancouver, Canada.

“I’m fortunate enough to make movies with lovely people and I want to celebrate them the best I can. That means with you,” Tyler wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “On November 14th at 12pm PST, I’ve rented the Park Theatre in Vancouver, BC to celebrate the cast and crew of The Nights Before Christmas by watching the film with the people who love them, you. We will watch, where we filmed. A beautiful boutique theatre where much of our movie takes place. How do you join me and get your free ticket? On October 29th at 12pm PST you can go to theparktheatre.ca and use the promo code ‘TY.’ Tickets are limited.”

“This isn’t a fancy organized event. This is just a guy, who wants to thank a group of artist, so he purchased an afternoon to do just that and saved a few seats for as many of you as possible. Two world I love. Coming together. In my favourite place. See you there,” Tyler concluded.

The Nights Before Christmas early screening will be held about five hours before it premieres on Hallmark Channel at 8pm EST that evening.

What is The Nights Before Christmas about?

Check out the synopsis below!

One Christmas Eve Marty (Hynes), whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York City that previously went unnoticed. With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book. But when Marty meets Chloe (Laci J Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December 24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Eves continue to repeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day — hopefully with Chloe by his side.

Check out the FULL Christmas movie schedule for 2026!

Posted To:Hallmark Channel Tyler Hynes