What ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Couples Are Still Together Ahead of Wedding Finale? Spoilers Revealed!

Credit: Netflix

The latest episodes of Love Is Blind just debuted on Wednesday (October 28).

Netflix‘s dating series dropped three new episodes, continuing the couples’ lives outside of the pods as they live together ahead of their upcoming weddings.

Five couples continued their love story after the pods, and have been facing the challenges of what their lives could entail post-wedding. They’ve also met friends and family of their significant others, and they have had more group outings.

After this week’s batch of episodes, it doesn’t look like everyone will be walking down the aisle in next week’s wedding finale.

Check out the spoilers below…

John & Sarah – Still Together

John and Sarah have seemed to really bond, despite a few hiccups like his anger over a power bill and his bathroom cleanliness. However, both of their families approved of them for each other, which was a very positive sign for both of them.

Leading into the finale, they are still together and seem to be making their way down the aisle.

Blake & Erika – Still Together

Blake and Erika have remained together throughout the new batch of episodes. However, amid growing wonder of what their future will look like, the end of episode 11 teased a potential breakup.

While sitting down for a talk about their upcoming wedding, Blake said, “I don’t think there’s gonna be something shocking… There’s nothing I would change about this.”

Erika told him, “But this isn’t our life right now. You have so much passion about the work that you do, and I love that for you. And maybe there’s a piece for me in there, but it’s hard to envision it right now.”

Blake and Erika have not fully seen eye to eye on his life at sea, though she said this week that she has heavily considered moving to St Thomas. They also didn’t exactly come together on their vision for starting a family in the next few years.

We’ll have to wait until next week’s finale to find out if they break up or get married.

Cam & Aneha – Still Together

Cam and Aneha are still together ahead of the finale.

However, they have not had the easiest road together, with the most recent episodes seeing them clash over finances, and her thinking he has been “harsher and colder” than he was in the pods.

When they first met, she suggested he needed to change his haircut and get a piercing. She has also said she wants him to be the provider for her, while she also keeps her own job. Their plans for having children have also seen a disagreement.

They are moving on to the wedding finale, but will they both say “I do,” or will one or both not go through with it? We’ll have to wait and see!

Wilson & Wilnie – Still Together

Wilson and Wilnie are still together going into the finale!

The couple has seemingly had few difficulties, including not enough affection from him, and Wilson saying his fiancée was less positive in the pods.

At the wedding dress fitting, Wilnie also broke down as she felt she was not good enough, but the other women consoled her and assured her that she is.

At this point, it appears that they will be walking down the aisle. We’ll have to wait and see if they both say “I do” next week.

Rob & Michaella – Broken Up

Rob and Michaella are NOT together anymore.

They came out of the pods good, and in Mexico, they were still good. However, after returning to Boston, things started taking a turn when they met up with friends.

During an outing with Rob‘s friends, the group was cut off from ordering more alcohol, which a producer assured was the bar/venue they were at and not someone on the production team. This ordeal caused Rob to become upset and go off about the show, demanding that filming be halted.

Then, when they were filming a cast group outing, Rob became quite upset once again, with people trying to calm him down, including Michaella, but ultimately, she decided there that she was done with him.

She met up with Erika after that night and told her Rob had reached out to apologize and reassure her.

“He ended up calling me Saturday, saying all the right things, apologized, took accountability for his actions,” she said. “He told me that he loves me, and every single thing he said, he did was real, and it was a real engagement for him, and he really did imagine a future with us.”

However, it was all too late and they officially broke up. In a confessional, Rob said he had been going through a lot with personal hardships after recently losing his father and two close friends over the last year and a half, and losing his job.

“I was overwhelmed, 1000%,” he said about struggling to process those experiences and being on the show.

While she admitted that their engagement was the happiest day of her life, Michaella confirmed that they were no longer engaged.

“I put myself and my future and what I know is right first,” she shared. “Deep down, Rob is a good guy. I think that he has some work to do on himself, and I don’t think he’s ready to be in a relationship with a woman like me.”

There was a sixth couple who got engaged, but the woman quit the show and ghosted her new fiancé. After they left the experiment, they did meet up on camera and agreed it was best to not be together.

If you missed it, find out what couples who got married on Love Is Blind are still together to this day!

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