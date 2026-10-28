Who Could Join Jay-Z at Super Bowl 2027? Beyoncé & 14 More Stars Ranked by Predictions

Oct 28, 2026 5 min read
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Jay Z performing with beyonce and Alicia Keys composite photo
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Jay-Z is officially headlining the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, and fans are already wondering who might join him on stage!

The 56-year-old rapper was confirmed as the headliner on Monday (October 26), ahead of Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

While no additional performers have been announced, the prediction market Kalshi is already tracking which music stars could make an appearance.

The market includes some of Jay-Z‘s biggest collaborators, along with several unexpected names.

Of course, Jay-Z has a history of bringing famous friends on stage. His 2026 anniversary concerts featured appearances from Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, Pharrell Williams and many more artists.

We’ve rounded up 15 artists featured among the leading names in an October 28 snapshot of Kalshi’s market, ranked from the lowest to highest displayed chances. Several artists are tied. (It’s important to note that these figures reflect a prediction market, not official announcements, and the percentages can change over time.)

Keep reading to see which stars are currently predicted to appear during Jay-Z’s 2027 Super Bowl halftime show…

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