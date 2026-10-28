Who Won World Series 2026? Milwaukee Brewers & Tampa Bay Rays Face Off in Game 5

Credit: Getty

There’s a new World Series winner!

The Miwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays faced off in Game 5 of the series on Wednesday night (October 28) held at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Fla.

At the end of the game, the Brewers were announced the winners! The team defeated the Rays 4-1.

A MOMENT THAT WILL LIVE IN BASEBALL IMMORTALITY pic.twitter.com/Mg7PXbPlJm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 29, 2026

The Brewers won four games in the series while the Rays only won one game.

This marks the first World Series title ever for the Brewers! The last time they made it to the World Series was back in 1982 when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Rays have appeared in four World Series, they’ve never won.

The Brewers earned its spot by sweeping the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians in six games to win the American League pennant.

Congrats to the Brewers!!



Posted To:Baseball Milwaukee Brewers MLB Sports World Series