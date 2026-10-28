Why ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Is Airing on Monday, November 2 Instead of Tuesday Night

Oct 28, 2026 1 min read
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DWTS judges on premiere night
Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

Dancing with the Stars is undergoing a schedule change next week!

Season 35 of the hit ABC dance competition show routinely airs on Tuesday nights. However, it will instead air on Monday night (November 2) next week at 8 p.m. ET. The show will not air on Tuesday (November 3) at all.

DWTS judges on premiere night

Monday, November 2 Will Be Disney Night on DWTS!

Dancing with the Stars will air its annual Disney Night episode on November 3 as we inch our way towards the finale.

Why DWTS Won’t Air on Tuesday night, November 3, 2026

Instead of airing DWTS on Tuesday (November 3), ABC will be broadcasting all night with their election night special, ABC News Election Night: Vote 2026.

November 3 is the date of the midterm elections, and there are many major races going on across the country. ABC will be delivering live updates throughout the night in anticipation of some major races.

Some of the biggest races to watch include the battles for control of the Senate in Michigan, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Georgia, where competitive contests could determine which party holds the majority.

Voters will also decide control of the House of Representatives and elect governors in 36 states, making the midterms a major test of the political climate heading into the 2028 presidential election.

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