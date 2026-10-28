Will Dax Shepard Ever Appear on Wife Kristen Bell’s Netflix Series ‘Nobody Wants This’? Producers Tease Season 4 Role Written for Him

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Could we be seeing Dax Shepard on an upcoming episode of Nobody Wants This?

The 51-year-old actor’s wife, Kristen Bell, is of course the star of the show. Her co-star Adam Brody‘s wife, Leighton Meester, has guest-starred on the Netflix comedy.

So, would Dax ever step in for a guest star role, too? He addressed the possibility on a new episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

While speaking with creator Sara Foster and executive producer Erin Foster, the former revealed the writers have already “been writing you into the season,” and asked if he would do it.

“I was watching Season 3, which I love, and I jokingly said … ‘I think Season 4, I should come in and f*ck this whole perfect party up,’” he joked.

Erin then shared, “We have an idea that was formed a few weeks ago. We put your name on the board, thinking about it. And then today, we were in the room and this idea for you actually pivoted and switched into something bigger.”

“And then, what we said was, ‘Well, let’s ask him how many episodes he would actually wanna be in before we make this choice,’” she continued. “Because it’s not like you have to be there all season or anything, but it would be pivotal, and an important role. And we felt like it would be a very fun, interesting thing to do.”

So, would he do it? He hasn’t acted on screen in six years, but he will appear in the upcoming season of Apple TV’s Bad Monkey.

“You know what’s funny? If you had asked me last year, I would’ve said no, ’cause I had not acted in six years, and I was very happy to not act,” Dax explained. “And then Bill Lawrence was in here, and he said, ‘I’m gonna make you act on one of my shows.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t really wanna do it.’ And he said, ‘What if every scene’s with Vince [Vaughn]?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve always wanted to do that.’”

“So, I just did this, and I loved it. I ended that experience, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m more open to that than I thought I was,’” he added.

“So we’re catching you at the right time,” Erin said.

Sounds like there’s a high possibility that Dax could appear in season four, though Netflix has not officially renewed Nobody Wants This, yet.

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