Will Jessie James Decker Star in ‘Real Housewives of Nashville’? Singer Addresses Rumors After ‘WWHL’ Appearance

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Jessie James Decker is addressing recent attention surrounding her possibly starring in a Real Housewives of Nashville series.

The 38-year-old country music singer is no stranger to reality TV after previously starring in the E! series, Eric & Jessie: Game On, and competing on Dancing with the Stars.

After a recent appearance as the bartender on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, Jessie has been getting some questions from friends about being on a Real Housewives show.

Is Jessie James Decker going to be on Real Housewives of Nashville?

“I have friends coming up being like, ‘Are you doing Real Housewives of Nashville?’” she told Us Weekly. “I think it’s because I did Watch What Happens Live, and I think people got excited, and Andy [Cohen] was being funny and teasing.”

Earlier this month while on WWHL, Jessie was promoting her new cookbook, “The Secret Sauce,” and Andy complimented the cover, teasing that it “looks like a potential audition for The Real Housewives of Nashville.”

There is currently no known talks of a Real Housewives of Nashville franchise expansion, although, it has been in conversation in the past.

Would Jessie James Decker return to reality TV?

While speaking to Us Weekly, Jessie reveled if she would ever return to reality TV after her 2013-2014 E! show.

“I’m so grateful for it. It truly was such a massive part of my career and gave me so many opportunities,” she said. “But I feel like I love the little bubble that we have with our family, and I think it’s just so sacred. I want to keep the privacy of my children and our family sacred, and I give what I want to give on my own terms.”

“My kids are so normal, and they’re just so happy. I just wouldn’t want to put them in those situations, and to be honest too, I just don’t think it’s necessary for us right now. Life is good, and we love being normal. Not that you’re not normal on reality TV, but I do feel like it puts a magnifying glass.”

However, being on Real Housewives could be a different experience.

“Here’s the thing, though,” Jessie added. “With the Real Housewives, there are no families always involved. It’s just the Real Housewives, so you never really know what can happen out there. Doesn’t always mean that the cameras are going to be in my house with my children. So I’ll say that.”

Currently on the air are Real Housewives of Potomac, Real Housewives of New York City, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Real Housewives of Orange County, which will air its season finale this week. More Real Housewives shows are set to return with new seasons!

Posted To:Bravo Jessie James Decker Real Housewives Television