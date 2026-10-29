‘Addicted’ Lyrics: Jisoo Reveals Meaning of New Song, Drops Music Video – Watch Now!

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Jisoo has dropped her new song “Addicted,” which is a dance-pop single with a dark sonic palette.

The BLACKPINK singer launched a new musical phase last month with her song “Click” and now she’s back with this new offering ahead of the release of her first full-length solo album.

Jisoo‘s label has revealed some details about the song, including its meaning.

At its heart, “ADDICTED” captures the rush of being drawn to someone: a name, a glance or a moment together that stays with you long afterward. That feeling also finds an echo in the relationship between JISOO and her fans. The song’s romantic impulse opens into something shared: the anticipation of returning to a person, a place or a feeling that makes you happy.

You can listen to the song and watch the newly-released music video below!

The lyrics to Jisoo’s “Addicted”

Jisoo sings in the chorus, “Now you got me so addicted, got me so addicted, got me so addicted to ya / Got me so addicted, got me so addicted, got me so addicted / I love the rush, so dangerous / I’m hooked, I’m stuck.”

In the outro, she repeats, “Na-na-na, na-na-na-na / Now I’m addicted to ya.”

Read the full lyrics below!

Posted To:Jisoo Lyrics Music