‘Addicted’ Lyrics: Jisoo Reveals Meaning of New Song, Drops Music Video – Watch Now!
Jisoo has dropped her new song “Addicted,” which is a dance-pop single with a dark sonic palette.
The BLACKPINK singer launched a new musical phase last month with her song “Click” and now she’s back with this new offering ahead of the release of her first full-length solo album.
Jisoo‘s label has revealed some details about the song, including its meaning.
At its heart, “ADDICTED” captures the rush of being drawn to someone: a name, a glance or a moment together that stays with you long afterward. That feeling also finds an echo in the relationship between JISOO and her fans. The song’s romantic impulse opens into something shared: the anticipation of returning to a person, a place or a feeling that makes you happy.
You can listen to the song and watch the newly-released music video below!
The lyrics to Jisoo’s “Addicted”
Jisoo sings in the chorus, “Now you got me so addicted, got me so addicted, got me so addicted to ya / Got me so addicted, got me so addicted, got me so addicted / I love the rush, so dangerous / I’m hooked, I’m stuck.”
In the outro, she repeats, “Na-na-na, na-na-na-na / Now I’m addicted to ya.”
Read the full lyrics below!