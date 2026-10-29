Airbnb Gala 2026: Star-Studded Guest List & All Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Credit: Getty

The stars are stepping out for Airbnb‘s big event!

Jessica Alba, Cynthia Erivo, Charli xcx, and Joshua Jackson were among the many stars that waked the red carpet at Airbnb.org‘s first-ever gala on Wednesday evening (October 28) held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

Matthew McConaughey was also in attendance with wife Camila Alves McConaughey and their 18-year-old son Levi.

Airbnb.org is a nonprofit that offers free emergency housing to those devastated by natural disasters, illness or other crises.

Following the event, we compiled photos of all the stars in attendance so you could see who was there and what they wore!

Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Joshua Jackson

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves McConaughey

Matthew is wearing a Brioni suit. Camila is wearing a Sergio Hudson dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Levi Alves McConaughey

Levi is wearing a Sandro suit.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Elizabeth Banks

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Charli xcx

Charli is wearing a Robero Cavalli dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee is wearing a Michael Kors dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Jessica Alba

Jessica is wearing a Donna Karan dress and jewelry by Gabriel & Co.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Zoe Saldana

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Sienna Miller & boyfriend Oli Green

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Jimmy Kimmel

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Megan Rapinoe

Stars at Airbnb Gala

La La Anthony

La La is wearing a Wiederhoeft dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Will.I.Am

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Jasmine Tookes & husband Juan David Borrero

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Madelyn Cline

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Demi Lovato

Demi is wearing a Schiaparelli suit and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Kelly Rowland

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia is wearing a Cong Tri dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Adéla

Adéla is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Charlize Theron

Charlize is wearing a Givenchy dress and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Serena Williams

Serena is wearing a Clio Peppiatt dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Jaden Smith

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Greta Lee

Greta is wearing a Lii dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin is wearing a Balmain dress.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Charli D’Amelio

Charli is wearing a vintage Ralph Lauren dress and Prada shoes.

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Katie Couric

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Emily Bader

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Paul Bettany

Stars at Airbnb Gala

Ava DuVernay

Ava is wearing a Cong Tri gown.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars on the red carpet…

Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala
Stars at Airbnb Gala

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Barbara Barrie stock photo
Barbara Barrie

Barbara Barrie Dies at 95: Oscar-Nominated Actress Passes Away in Medically Assisted Death

Barbara Barrie has passed away. The Oscar-nominated actress died on Wednesday (October 28) at her home in New York City, […]
  1. Hayden Panettiere attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
    Hayden Panettiere

    Hayden Panettiere Investigation Concludes, Police Rule Death Accidental
  2. Love Is Blind season 11 key art
    Love Is Blind

    What ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Couples Are Still Together Ahead of Wedding Finale? Spoilers Revealed!
  3. Paris Hilton defends family Halloween costumes
    2026 Halloween

    Paris Hilton Responds to Backlash Over Family’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Halloween Costumes
  4. Amanda Batula poses for a portrait for In the City season one
    amanda batula

    Amanda Batula Exits ‘In the City’ Season 2, 4 Months After ‘Summer House’ Departure (Report)