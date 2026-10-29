Airbnb Gala 2026: Star-Studded Guest List & All Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Credit: Getty

The stars are stepping out for Airbnb‘s big event!

Jessica Alba, Cynthia Erivo, Charli xcx, and Joshua Jackson were among the many stars that waked the red carpet at Airbnb.org‘s first-ever gala on Wednesday evening (October 28) held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

Matthew McConaughey was also in attendance with wife Camila Alves McConaughey and their 18-year-old son Levi.

Airbnb.org is a nonprofit that offers free emergency housing to those devastated by natural disasters, illness or other crises.

Following the event, we compiled photos of all the stars in attendance so you could see who was there and what they wore!

Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

Joshua Jackson

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves McConaughey

Matthew is wearing a Brioni suit. Camila is wearing a Sergio Hudson dress.

Levi Alves McConaughey

Levi is wearing a Sandro suit.

Elizabeth Banks

Charli xcx

Charli is wearing a Robero Cavalli dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee is wearing a Michael Kors dress.

Jessica Alba

Jessica is wearing a Donna Karan dress and jewelry by Gabriel & Co.

Zoe Saldana

Sienna Miller & boyfriend Oli Green

Jimmy Kimmel

Megan Rapinoe

La La Anthony

La La is wearing a Wiederhoeft dress.

Will.I.Am

Jasmine Tookes & husband Juan David Borrero

Madelyn Cline

Demi Lovato

Demi is wearing a Schiaparelli suit and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Kelly Rowland

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia is wearing a Cong Tri dress.

Adéla

Adéla is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.

Charlize Theron

Charlize is wearing a Givenchy dress and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Serena Williams

Serena is wearing a Clio Peppiatt dress.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Jaden Smith

Greta Lee

Greta is wearing a Lii dress.

Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin is wearing a Balmain dress.

Charli D’Amelio

Charli is wearing a vintage Ralph Lauren dress and Prada shoes.

Katie Couric

Emily Bader

Paul Bettany

Ava DuVernay

Ava is wearing a Cong Tri gown.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars on the red carpet…

Posted To:Adela Ava DuVernay Camila Alves Charli D'Amelio Charli XCX Charlize Theron Chloe Moretz Cynthia Erivo Demi Lovato Elizabeth Banks Emily Bader Event Photos Greta Lee Jaden Smith Jasmine Tookes Jessica Alba Jimmy Kimmel Joshua Jackson Juan David Borrero Katie Couric Kelly Rowland La La Anthony Levi McConaughey Madelyn Cline Matthew McConaughey Megan Rapinoe oli green Paul Bettany Quenlin Blackwell Serena Williams Sienna Miller Tracee Ellis Ross will i am Zoe Saldana