Ariel Winter Explains Why She Moved Out of L.A.

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Ariel Winter is loving life outside of Los Angeles.

In a new interview with Page Six, the 28-year-old Modern Family actress, who was born and raised in California, opened up about her decision to live a quieter life outside of Hollywood.

“I would prefer to not live in LA,” Ariel shared. “I don’t really love LA, but I have all of my people there, which I think is what makes it really tough to leave.”

She now splits her time between Southern California and Nashville, Tenn. after purchasing a home in nearby College Grove in 2022.

“I grew up in LA and just really wanted a change of pace,” Ariel said of her move. “LA is busy, and I was hoping to just get away a little and see what that change does for me. I wanted seasons and snow!”

“I also wanted to get away from paparazzi, and just live a normal life and it gave me that!” she added.

Although she enjoys a much quieter and simpler life in the South, Ariel admitted that being away from her loved ones has been difficult.

“All my family, my friends, everyone’s [in LA],” she shared. “I think that is what I love so much about LA – just that, not LA [itself].”

While discussing her life in Nashville, Ariel said, “It’s just so peaceful and calm, and normal in a way that LA isn’t. I really would prefer to live there, probably. I don’t have my people there so much. I have some people, but my family’s not there, and that’s tough.”

When she is in California, Ariel recently revealed that she lives with one of her Modern Family co-stars!

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