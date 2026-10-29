Ariel Winter Explains Why She Moved Out of L.A.

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Ariel Winter talks moving out of LA
Credit: Getty

Ariel Winter is loving life outside of Los Angeles.

In a new interview with Page Six, the 28-year-old Modern Family actress, who was born and raised in California, opened up about her decision to live a quieter life outside of Hollywood.

“I would prefer to not live in LA,” Ariel shared. “I don’t really love LA, but I have all of my people there, which I think is what makes it really tough to leave.”

She now splits her time between Southern California and Nashville, Tenn. after purchasing a home in nearby College Grove in 2022.

“I grew up in LA and just really wanted a change of pace,” Ariel said of her move. “LA is busy, and I was hoping to just get away a little and see what that change does for me. I wanted seasons and snow!”

Ariel Winter talks moving out of LA

“I also wanted to get away from paparazzi, and just live a normal life and it gave me that!” she added.

Although she enjoys a much quieter and simpler life in the South, Ariel admitted that being away from her loved ones has been difficult.

“All my family, my friends, everyone’s [in LA],” she shared. “I think that is what I love so much about LA – just that, not LA [itself].”

While discussing her life in Nashville, Ariel said, “It’s just so peaceful and calm, and normal in a way that LA isn’t. I really would prefer to live there, probably. I don’t have my people there so much. I have some people, but my family’s not there, and that’s tough.”

When she is in California, Ariel recently revealed that she lives with one of her Modern Family co-stars!

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Chrishell Stauseand G Flip attend the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrishell Stause

Why Did Chrishell Stause & G Flip Split? Source Reveals Rumored Reason Behind Breakup

A source is explaining the rumored reason why Chrishell Stause and G Flip broke up. If you did not see, […]
  1. Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Bethany Joy Lenz

    Sophia Bush Reveals Where She Stands with Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz Today
  2. Paramount+ logo
    EG

    Paramount+ Cancels 2 TV Shows, Renews Several Hits & Reveals 3 Are Ending
  3. Kyle Cooke slams West Wilson
    amanda batula

    Kyle Cooke Leaves Scathing Comment for West Wilson Following Amanda Batula’s ‘In the City’ Exit
  4. Actress Julia Roberts and her husband cinematographer Daniel Moder attend a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC
    Danny Moder

    Julia Roberts’ Husband Danny Moder Shares Sweet Tribute on Her 59th Birthday