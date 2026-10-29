Céline Dion’s Paris Comeback Shows Grossed Over $125 Million

Credit: Getty Images

Céline Dion‘s Parisian comeback tour has banked more than $125 million!

The 58-year-old singing icon returned to the stage this year after her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome led her to canceling her 2023 tour, and her latest residency, Céline Dion Paris, appears to be a rousing success.

How much money did Céline Dion’s residency gross?

According to Billboard, her show wrapped with $125.5 million and 539,000 tickets sold across 16 shows in September and October.

Her single-venue residency at the Plenitude Arena was a first for her, as she previously performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. They became the highest grossing residencies in Boxscore history.

The outlet notes that her residency has not yet cracked the top 10 of the highest-grossing residencies, but she still raked in about $7.8 million per night in 2026, which is more than 10 times the take from her Vegas events. It even surpasses U2’s Sphere residency.

Her crowds were massive, too, with an average of 33,700 people, doubling the next best per-show attendance for any residency.

Céline is expected to return to Paris for another resident in May 2027.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer has been seen out and about in Paris with fans, too, and at one point she even treated fans to an impromptu performance in the French capital in September outside of the venue. She climbed on top of a car to sing and dance with the group!

Posted To:Celine Dion Music