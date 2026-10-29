Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Slammed for Response to Justin Tucker Signing Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

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Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, and the signing is controversial.

The 36-year-old was suspended 10 games due to violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after 16 massage therapists came forward and alleged sexual misconduct against him. He was released by the Ravens amid the allegations and did not play for all of 2025, and has not played for a team this year yet as well.

Justin Tucker Denied Allegations Against Him

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true. It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” he said in 2025.

Andy Reid Was Asked About Adding Justin Tucker to the Team

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was asked what kind of message this might send to female fans of the Chiefs.

“He’s done his suspension. Took care of his business there. I’ll leave it at that,” he said in response.

He was asked if the team’s owners were involved in this signing, and he responded, “We try to do our homework best way we possibly can and talk to a lot of people and make sure things are OK.”

Fans Slam Andy Reid’s Response

Many took to X to respond to these quotes he gave.

“I guarantee the “homework” they did, didn’t involve talking to any of the 16 women that he sexually assaulted,” one wrote.

“**** this answer. Absolutely no spine” another wrote.

“Because he just can’t resist recruiting kickers from the sewer. His “homework” is putting his fingers in his ears and repeating “la la la la lala la la” as loudly as possible,” another pointed out.

One wrote, “This may be the first time I’m ever genuinely livid with Andy Reid. What a freaking loser take.”

If you are not aware, the Chiefs already have a kicker on the roster named Harrison Butker who has not been performing well and has held controversial views on abortion rights, the LGBTQ+ community, working women and more.

Posted To:Andy Reid Justin Tucker Kansas City Chiefs