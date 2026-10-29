‘Dancing With the Stars’ Richest Judges & Hosts Ranked in 2026 – Who Is Worth $90 Million?

Credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars has been entertaining audiences for more than two decades, and the judges and hosts have built some impressive fortunes along the way!

The hit ABC dancing competition is currently airing its 35th season, which premiered in September 2026.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are back as co-hosts, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are serving as judges.

Over the years, several other big names have helped make the show a success, including former hosts Tom Bergeron and Tyra Banks, as well as the late judge Len Goodman.

But how much money have they made throughout their careers?

We’ve rounded up eight of the show’s current and former judges and hosts and ranked them based on their estimated net worths, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

These figures are estimates based on publicly available information and are not necessarily exact reflections of their personal finances.

Keep reading to see which Dancing With the Stars judge or host is the richest…

Posted To:ABC Alfonso Ribeiro Bruno Tonioli Carrie Ann Inaba Dancing With the Stars Derek Hough Disney Plus EG hulu Julianne Hough Len Goodman Net Worth Tom Bergeron Tyra Banks