‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Robert Kelker-Kelly’s Cause of Death Revealed

Oct 29, 2026 1 min read
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Robert Kelker-Kelly's cause of death revealed
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More details are coming out following the sudden death of soap opera actor Robert Kelker-Kelly.

If you didn’t see the sad news, the Days of Our Lives and General Hospital alum passed away earlier this month at his home in Missouri. He was 62-years-old.

It was later revealed that Robert complained about chest pains in the days leading up to his death.

Now weeks later, Robert‘s cause of death was revealed.

The Office of the Regional Medical Examiner in St. Charles, Missouri shared that Robert died of arteriosclerotic heart disease, Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday (October 29). His manner of death was ruled to be natural.

Robert began his acting career on Another World back in 1987 playing Sam Fowler. He joined Days of Our Lives in 1992 as Bo Brady, taking over the role from Peter Reckell. He played the character for three years before Peter returned in 1995. He later appeared on General Hospital as Stavros Cassadine. Outside of acting, Robert was also a professional pilot.

Our continued thoughts are with Robert Kelker-Kelly‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

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