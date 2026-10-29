Doja Cat’s Amazon Music Live Concert Streams After ‘Thursday Night Football’ Tonight: How to Watch

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The fifth season of Amazon Music Live is continuing tonight with a concert by Doja Cat!

Fans will be able to watch Doja‘s performance after Thursday Night Football on Thursday night (October 29) through Amazon Music, Prime Video, Twitch, and more.

Previous performers included Noah Kahan, Don Toliver, and Lainey Wilson. The season is concluding with Doja‘s special birthday show from The Forum in Los Angeles, “showcasing her boundary-pushing blend of pop, rap, and R&B, with a few surprises planned for the performance,” shares Amazon News.

“I’m playing The Forum the day after my birthday and I’m spending it onstage doing what I love most. That’s already special. But the fact that Amazon Music Live is bringing that energy to everyone at home? Now it’s a party,” said Doja. “I put everything into these shows—every night—and I want people to see exactly what that looks like up close.”

What time is Doja Cat’s Amazon Music Live performance?

According to the actual Amazon Music event page, her show will start at 12:00 a.m. tonight, ET time. For those on Pacific Time, it starts at 9 p.m. PT.

It should be noted that occasionally football games can go on longer, but the postgame concert is planned for midnight ET/9 p.m. PT at this time. The website page also contains links where fans can check out Doja playlists and buy artist merch.

Doja is currently on her Tour Ma Vie World Tour and has been performing across the globe. The concert ends this December. Check out her setlist and more tour details here!

Posted To:Amazon Amazon Music Live Doja Cat Music