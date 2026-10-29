Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne, Ciara & Russell Wilson Join Rosalía at WSJ Innovator Awards 2026

Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 WSJ Innovator Awards brought a wide-ranging guest list to the MOMA in New York City on Thursday night (October 29).

Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, and Russell Wilson were among the stars at the Museum of Modern Art, where guests from music, fashion, film, and entertainment gathered for the annual event.

Rosalía also attended, alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Irina Shayk, Jordyn Woods, Emmy Rossum, Ashley Graham, and Gayle King. Other guests featured in the gallery include Patti Smith, Meadow Walker, comedian Marcello Hernández, and Seth Meyers, who arrived with Alexi Ashe.

Models Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech, and Bhavitha Mandava were also photographed at the event. The guest list further includes Lux Pascal, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Christian Louboutin, Jason Wu and Joseph Altuzarra.

The 2026 WSJ Innovators

Rosalía was honored for music at the 16th annual awards. The other honorees were Amy Poehler for comedy, Martin McDonagh for film, Matthieu Blazy for fashion, Demis Hassabis for technology, Marlon James for literature and the Savannah Bananas for sports.

The awards recognize creative achievement across different industries, bringing together artists, performers and other influential figures for the New York event.

FYI: Rosalía in Schiaparelli, Cara in Erdem, Dua in Chanel, Ashley in Ernesto Naranjo, Lupita in Brandon Maxwell, Ciara in LaPointe, Lux in Willy Chavarria, and Emmy in Hermès.

Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

Posted To:Adut Akech Alexi Ashe And Seth Meyers Ashley Graham Bhavitha Mandava Cara Delevingne Christian Louboutin Ciara And Russell Wilson Darren Aronofsky Dua Lipa Emmy Rossum Event Photos Gayle King Hammam Imaan Irina Shayk Jason Wu Jordyn Woods Joseph Altuzarra Lupita Nyong'o Lux Pascal Marcello Hernandez Meadow Walker Patti Smith Rosalia