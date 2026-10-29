‘DWTS’ 2026 Disney Night Songs, Dances, & Broadway Shows, Revealed

Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars‘ Disney Night is coming up next week, and it has a theatrical twist!

On Monday (November 2), DWTS will air on a special night to celebrate “the magic of Disney on Broadway.” Tony winner and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is the guest judge this week.

The celebs and their pro partners will each dance to a Disney song from a musical production!

Here’s the Songs and Dances for DWTS on November 2

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Song: “A Star Is Born”

Dance: Quickstep

Broadway Show: Hercules

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Song: “I See the Light”

Dance: Waltz

Broadway Show: Tangled

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Song: “Under the Sea”

Dance: Samba

Broadway Show: The Little Mermaid

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Song: “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”

Dance: Jazz

Broadway Show: Mary Poppins

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: “Be Our Guest”

Dance: Quickstep

Broadway Show: Beauty and the Beast

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Song: “Satisfied”

Dance: Paso Doble

Broadway Show: Hamilton

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Song: “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!”

Dance: Jive

Broadway Show: Peter Pan

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Song: “Easy as Life”

Dance: Contemporary

Broadway Show: Aida

Every Remaining Theme Week for DWTS Season 35:

Week 8: Disney Night

Week 9: Grammy Night

Week 10: Semi-Finals

Week 11: Finale

If you did not see, Carrie Ann Inaba broke her silence on the big DWTS controversy.

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television