‘DWTS’ 2026 Disney Night Songs, Dances, & Broadway Shows, Revealed

Oct 29, 2026 1 min read
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Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars‘ Disney Night is coming up next week, and it has a theatrical twist!

On Monday (November 2), DWTS will air on a special night to celebrate “the magic of Disney on Broadway.” Tony winner and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is the guest judge this week.

The celebs and their pro partners will each dance to a Disney song from a musical production!

Here’s the Songs and Dances for DWTS on November 2

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov
Song: “A Star Is Born”
Dance: Quickstep
Broadway Show: Hercules

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold
Song: “I See the Light”
Dance: Waltz
Broadway Show: Tangled

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach
Song: “Under the Sea”
Dance: Samba
Broadway Show: The Little Mermaid

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson
Song: “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”
Dance: Jazz
Broadway Show: Mary Poppins

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy
Song: “Be Our Guest”
Dance: Quickstep
Broadway Show: Beauty and the Beast

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa
Song: “Satisfied”
Dance: Paso Doble
Broadway Show: Hamilton

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas
Song: “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!”
Dance: Jive
Broadway Show: Peter Pan

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik
Song: “Easy as Life”
Dance: Contemporary
Broadway Show: Aida

Every Remaining Theme Week for DWTS Season 35:

Week 8: Disney Night

Week 9: Grammy Night

Week 10: Semi-Finals

Week 11: Finale

If you did not see, Carrie Ann Inaba broke her silence on the big DWTS controversy.

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