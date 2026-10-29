Elizabeth Banks Reviews New ‘Hunger Games’ Movie, 11 Years After Last Playing Effie Trinket

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Original Effie Trinket star Elizabeth Banks is reacting to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping!

If you don’t know, Elizabeth portrayed the larger-than-life Capitol resident in the original films, and the role is being played by Elle Fanning in the 2026 movie. Joseph Zada is playing a young Haymitch as the movie focuses on his Hunger Games survival.

“I’ve seen the film, and it’s amazing,” Elizabeth told Variety.

“Joseph is a perfect Woody Harrelson. He’s fantastic. I can’t wait for people to see it,” she added. By the way, a big Hunger Games surprise was just confirmed this week!

What Is Sunrise on the Reaping About?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20.

Who Stars in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of President Snow, while the star-studded cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Wang.

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie. It is based on Suzanne Collins‘ bestselling novel of the same name.

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