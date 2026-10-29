Elke Sommer Dies at 85: ‘A Shot in the Dark’ Actress Passes Away 3 Months After Husband Wolf Walther’s Death

Oct 29, 2026 1 min read
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Elke Sommer dies at 85
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Elke Sommer has sadly passed away.

The German-born actress, died on Wednesday (October 28), at her home in Los Angeles, her stepson Sebastian Walther confirmed to German outlet Bild, according to Variety. She was 85.

Elke died just three months after her second husband Wolf Walther, who died of cancer. Her death also comes a week before her 86th birthday, which would have been on November 5.

“Now she can finally be with her beloved husband again,” Sebastian shared.

Elke Sommer dies at 85

Elke was first discovered by director Vittorio De Sica in the late 1950s and soon started appearing in films. She moved to Hollywood in the early ’60s and became a popular pin-up model.

She is best known for her roles in movie including The Prize, the Pink Panther sequel A Shot in the Dark, Boy, Did I Get the Wrong Number, And Then There Were None, and Zepplin.

One of her final roles was in 2000 where she voiced Yzma in the German dub of The Emperor’s New Groove.

In 1964, Elke won a Golden Globe for most promising newcomer actress for The Prize.

Our thoughts are with Elke Sommer‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

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