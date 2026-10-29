ESPN’s Hannah Storm Announces She’s Cancer-Free After Undergoing Hysterectomy

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Hannah Storm is sharing an exciting update on her cancer journey!

On Wednesday (October 28),. the 64-year-old ESPN reporter announced that she is officially “cancer-free” after recently undergoing a hysterectomy.

Hannah – who has ran the New York City Marathon in the past – shared that she will not be able to run in this year’s race at her doctors’ orders.

“This year I will be cheering on my ESPN/ABC NYC Marathon family from my living room,” Hannah began on her Instagram Story. “I was hoping to be back in time for Sunday’s race, but my doctors have advised me to take a little more time to recover from surgery.”

“Most importantly, I’m very grateful to be cancer-free after undergoing a hysterectomy,” she continued. “Shout-out to Dr. Monica Prasad-Hayes and her awesome team at The Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center.”

Hannah concluded, “Also, best of luck to all those running in the NYC Marathon for some great causes on Sunday, including the Hannah Storm Foundation. See y’all soon on SportsCenter!”

In 2024, Hannah revealed that she was diagnosed with a non-invasive, stage zero breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ, (DCIS), where the cells that line the milk ducts of the breast have become cancer, but have not spread into surrounding breast cancer.

While speaking with People at the time, Hannah said she had “no signs” before the diagnosis.

“If I hadn’t had a mammogram, I would not have known this was there and it could have been much more dangerous, much more serious, and potentially deadly,” she shared.

Take a look at all of the celebs and public figures that will be running in the 2026 NYC Marathon this weekend!

Posted To:Hannah Storm health