Get to Know ‘The Music Man’ Touring Star Elliott Andrews with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Credit: Marshall Meadows

The classic musical The Music Man is currently traveling around the country with rising star Elliott Andrews leading the cast as Harold Hill and we caught up with the actor to learn more about him amid the tour’s stop in Los Angeles.

The Music Man follows a notorious, fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the local librarian.

The show was on Broadway back in 2022 with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster leading the cast and now a replica production is traveling the country.

The Music Man is playing at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles through November 8 before hitting other areas of California, Washington state, and then wrapping up in St. Paul, MN.

Learn more about Elliott with these 10 Fun Facts!

I am so, so thrilled to be touring with this show. I may play the music man in The Music Man and get to do things like this but this entire thing could not be more of a collaborative effort. Musical Theatre is the ultimate team sport. From designers, technicians, creatives, musicians, dancers, actors, producers, the audience itself, I am so thrilled to be a part of a team that either introduces this show to new audiences or scratches that old school musical theatre itch across the country. I can’t wait to share this show with you all. I grew up in totally suburban Chicago but have called New York home for over a decade now. My incredible wife and I initially met at an audition in St Louis but got together playing opposite each other in a show on a Disney cruise ship. My dog, Richie, is the sun in the morning and the moon at night. I hope everyone reading this gets to meet him. He’s the best. I was on my school basketball team when High School Musical came out. I saw it and figured doing the musical could be fun. Within 2 weeks my brother showed me the Chip Zien/Bernadette Peters Into the Woods and I was really hooked. So shout out to both Zac Efron and my brother Gideon for ultimately getting me here today. Speaking of which, I am really into NBA basketball. Whenever I am working in a new city I try to get to a game. Survivor, Troll 2, and Teen Witch are big obsessions of mine. Jeff Probst, George Hardy, Robyn Lively, and Parvati: come see our show! I have seen every episode of, and in this moment could perform several numbers for you from, The Dick Van Dyke Show. I once jammed my foot in the opening number of a show, didn’t really bring it up, and finished that 5-show weekend. Then 2 weeks later while rehearsing another show found out it had been broken the whole time. There really is nothing more exciting to me than showing up and executing for the team. My first professional acting gig ever was in Saugatuck, MI. That place is heaven on earth, so next time you’re in southwestern Michigan, go check out the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

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Posted To:Broadway Elliott Andrews Exclusive