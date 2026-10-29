‘Ghosts’ Halloween Special Airs Tonight: When Do New Season 6 Episodes Return?

Credit: CBS

Ghosts is back with new episodes tonight, but CBS is saving the comedy’s regular weekly Season 6 run for midseason.

The show’s one-hour Halloween special, “Halloween 6: The Mirror – Parts One & Two,” airs Thursday, October 29, from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The special is the first of two episodes of Season 6, but CBS hasn’t announced the official date for the remainder of the season.

Why isn’t Ghosts in CBS’ regular fall lineup?

CBS has altered its fall schedule a little bit and wants to pair their series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage with the new comedy Eternally Yours.

RELATED: Here’s how Ghosts and Eternally Yours are connected

“We want to give our new shows the best launch pad possible. And we think this is going to be a really formidable pairing. And that was really where that decision came from,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said during the fall schedule presentation, per Popverse.

When is the Halloween special?

Ghosts is getting a two-episode Halloween special on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you miss the episode when it airs, you can watch it the following day on Paramount+.

Co-showrunner Joe Port has teased the introduction of Hetty’s sister in a Comic Con interview with TV Insider.

Keep up with all the shows CBS has canceled in 2026 so far.

There is also a Christmas special coming!

There will also be a two-episode Christmas special on Thursday, December 10, 2026, from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT. Producers described it as a Die Hard-inspired story.

RELATED: Matlock is also not returning this fall and here’s why

When do regular episodes resume?

Regular episodes of Ghosts will return in 2027, likely in the first part of the year as part of CBS’ midseason lineup, but an exact date has not been confirmed yet. Season 6 is slated to have a standard 22-episode order, not including the two special holiday episodes.

Posted To:CBS Ghosts Halloween Television