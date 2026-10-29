Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Retains Primary Custody of Maceo, 13, as Restraining Order Is Dissolved

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez stock image to discuss custody legal hearings
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There’s some major news in the Halle Berry court case against her ex Olivier Martinez.

There has been an ongoing legal case tied to Halle and Olivier‘s ongoing custody dispute over their 13-year-old son Maceo.

If you don’t know, Olivier obtained a temporary restraining order after accusing Halle of physically abusing their son. Halle has denied the allegations, and her attorney previously called the claims “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”

Actors Olivier Martinez (L) and Halle Berry attend the 2011 Jenesse Silver Rose Auction and Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 17, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

TMZ is Reporting the Judge’s Decision in the Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Dispute

According to TMZ, Halle had one big win as the “domestic violence restraining order was dissolved.”

“We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO [Temporary Restraining Order],” Halle’s attorney, Marina Beck, told Page Six. “As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family.”

What’s Going On with Custody?

Patrick Baghdaserians, Olivier‘s lawyer, apparently told TMZ that “Halle’s lawyers had asked to restore 50/50 custody, but the judge rejected that.” By the way, Olivier had already had temporary primary physical custody leading up to the October 2026 hearing, which was issued alongside a temporary restraining order.

They are reporting that Olivier has primary physical custody at this time. His lawyer called it a “huge victory.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Shelley L. Kaufman also said that Halle can’t have overnight visits at this time, NBC Los Angeles reports.

However, TMZ is reporting that Halle‘s rep “says she still has joint legal custody, and holds the tiebreaker in the event the 2 are at loggerheads.” Apparently, the “judge will re-consider custody issues in November, so next week it’s back on the table.”

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