‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Cast & Character Guide, Plus the Star Being Recast for Season 2

Oct 29, 2026 4 min read
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Harry Potter season 1 key artwork
Credit: HBO

Season one of HBO’s Harry Potter television show, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is set to debut on Christmas day.

In this casting update, we’re revealing who’s playing who in season one of the show. We’re also revealing the only actor from the movies who is confirmed to return, and there is already a major star exiting ahead of season two.

Harry Potter still

Dominic McLaughlin – Harry Potter

Young actor Dominic McLaughlin landed the role of Harry Potter in the series.

He’ll obviously be featured in every season of the show as the title character.

Harry Potter still

Arabella Stanton – Hermione Granger

Arabella Stanton won the role of Hermione Granger, who is also featured in a leading role throughout the book series.

Harry Potter still

Alastair Stout – Ron Weasley

Alastair Stout will be playing the role of Ron Weasley in the show.

As one of Harry Potter’s best friends, Ron is expected to be in all of the seasons of the show.

Hit “next” to see who else is starring, and which actor has been recast for season two…

Next >

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