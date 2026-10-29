‘Here You Come, There You Go’ Lyrics & Meaning: Gracie Abrams Talks Making of New Music for Deluxe Album – Listen Now!

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Gracie Abrams just dropped new music!

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter had released her new song “Here You Come, There You Go” from the upcoming deluxe version of her album Daughter from Hell.

While the full album, including 5 additional songs, will be released on November 20, Gracie just surprise-dropped her new single “Here You Come, There You Go” in tandem with the album announcement.

Gracie co-wrote the song with producer Jim-E Stack and songwriter Amy Allen.

She told Apple Music, “I feel the same thing every time I listen to it since we wrote it, which is such a gift. But in this case, it just made me feel like it reminded me of being in elementary school or middle school or high school and finding the band that really caught my attention. There was something about it where it’s inevitably like that’s your thing. And it felt really good to have that in the studio with two people that I hadn’t worked with. It was a different experience, I suppose. And it felt sort of electrifying, and I loved it. And so I’m excited that it’s coming out just a couple months after we made the thing.”

The song appears to be about a relationship with someone who comes and goes and is manipulative to her.

“Now you’re wanting back in / Your big dramatic feelings / Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so / ‘Cause I get reattached, I’m a double-knotted rope / Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go,” she sings on the chorus.

Gracie is performing on SNL this weekend!

Read the full lyrics below.

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