Hugh Jackman Mourns ‘X-Men’ Co-Star Patrick Stewart: ‘We Lost One of the Greats’

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart attend the Build Series Presents Hugh Jackman And Patrick Stewart Discussing "Logan" at Build Studio on March 2, 2017 in New York City
Credit: Getty Images

Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of Sir Patrick Stewart, who passed away at the age of 86.

The pair co-starred in a total of eight films together, including X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Logan (2017), and The Sheep Detectives (2026).

In the X-Men franchise, they co-starred as the iconic superhero duo Logan/Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart attend the Build Series Presents Hugh Jackman And Patrick Stewart Discussing "Logan" at Build Studio on March 2, 2017 in New York City

Hugh Jackman Released a Statement on Patrick Stewart’s Death

On his official Instagram, Hugh posted, “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

Actors Hugh Jackman (L) and Patrick Stewart speak at the 20th Century Fox "X-Men: Days of Future Past" panel during Comic-Con International 2013 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2013 in San Diego, California

Patrick Stewart Will Be Seen in 1 Final Marvel Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart has a major upcoming project in the works. He’s reprising his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which will be one of his final films. It is set to be released on December 18, 2026.

Hugh is not credited as part of the film, but it’s always possible he will make a surprise appearance.

See More Patrick Stewart Updates:

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Brief Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86. The announcement was made […]
  1. Chrishell Stauseand G Flip attend the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
    Chrishell Stause

    Why Did Chrishell Stause & G Flip Split? Source Reveals Rumored Reason Behind Breakup
  2. Justin Bieber falling out with Carl Lentz
    carl lentz

    Justin & Hailey Bieber Allegedly Kicked Ex Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Out of Their House Following His 2020 Cheating Scandal
  3. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez stock image to discuss custody legal hearings
    Halle Berry

    Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Retains Primary Custody of Maceo, 13, as Restraining Order Is Dissolved
  4. Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Bethany Joy Lenz

    Sophia Bush Reveals Where She Stands with Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz Today