Hugh Jackman Mourns ‘X-Men’ Co-Star Patrick Stewart: ‘We Lost One of the Greats’

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Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of Sir Patrick Stewart, who passed away at the age of 86.

The pair co-starred in a total of eight films together, including X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Logan (2017), and The Sheep Detectives (2026).

In the X-Men franchise, they co-starred as the iconic superhero duo Logan/Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier.

Hugh Jackman Released a Statement on Patrick Stewart’s Death

On his official Instagram, Hugh posted, “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

Patrick Stewart Will Be Seen in 1 Final Marvel Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart has a major upcoming project in the works. He’s reprising his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which will be one of his final films. It is set to be released on December 18, 2026.

Hugh is not credited as part of the film, but it’s always possible he will make a surprise appearance.

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