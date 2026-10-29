Hugh Jackman Mourns ‘X-Men’ Co-Star Patrick Stewart: ‘We Lost One of the Greats’
Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of Sir Patrick Stewart, who passed away at the age of 86.
The pair co-starred in a total of eight films together, including X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Logan (2017), and The Sheep Detectives (2026).
In the X-Men franchise, they co-starred as the iconic superhero duo Logan/Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier.
Hugh Jackman Released a Statement on Patrick Stewart’s Death
On his official Instagram, Hugh posted, “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”
Patrick Stewart Will Be Seen in 1 Final Marvel Movie
Sir Patrick Stewart has a major upcoming project in the works. He’s reprising his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which will be one of his final films. It is set to be released on December 18, 2026.
Hugh is not credited as part of the film, but it’s always possible he will make a surprise appearance.
See More Patrick Stewart Updates:
- Sir Patrick Stewart’s Final Social Media Post Was Shared Just 2 Weeks Ago.
- Sir Patrick Stewart’s Cause of Death Confirmed in Statement.
- Patrick Stewart’s Final Public Appearances Before Death Were Back in 2024.
Posted To:Hugh Jackman Patrick Stewart