Is ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Returning for Season 3? Apple TV Series In Talks for Renewal With Major Changes

Credit: Apple TV

It’s been nearly nine months since Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiered it’s second season, and the show’s future has been quiet since.

Now, a new report reveals that the Apple TV series is looking to make a return, but with some big changes.

What we know about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 3

According to Variety, Apple TV and Legendary Television are currently in talks for a third season of the sci-fi action series.

However, the third season of the show would be paired with a new showrunner and new writers. It would also feature new Titans from the Legendary Monsterverse, meaning it’s unclear if the characters from the first two seasons will be returning.

The series was first created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, with the former serving as showrunner.

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters about?

Season one of the series “tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.”

The show’s second season picked up “with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.”

Who has starred in the series?

Father and son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell played the character of Lee Shaw at different stages of life.

Also starring in the first two seasons were Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Joe Tippett, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, and Takehiro Hira.

If you missed it, Wyatt is also set to reprise his younger version of Lee Shaw in an upcoming prequel series, which is still in the works.

See which other Apple TV shows have been renewed, and what has been canceled in 2026.

Posted To:Anders Holm Anna Sawai Apple Tv Joe Tippett Kiersey Clemons Kurt Russell Mari Yamamoto Monarch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Ren Watabe Takehiro Hira Television Wyatt Russell