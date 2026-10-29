Is There a ‘Christmas at the Kringles’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Christmas at the Kringles movie poster
Credit: Briarcliff Entertainment

The new holiday movie Christmas at the Kringles is now in theaters and it’s an action-packed Christmas movie instead of a standard rom-com!

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What is Christmas at the Kringles about?

The story follows the Seversons, a family starting fresh in a quiet suburban neighborhood, whose next-door neighbors, the Kringles, celebrate Christmas year-round. What begins as charming quickly turns unsettling, as Mark and Julie grow concerned about their son’s growing attachment to the family. After a heated confrontation, Mark heads next door to bring his family home only to uncover the Kringles’ true intentions: to hypnotize and indoctrinate them. What follows is a life-or-death rescue mission, as Mark teams up with a rogue, badass Santa in a high-stakes, action-packed fight to save his family.

What’s after the credits during Christmas at the Kringles (2026)?

We can confirm that YES, there is a post-credits scene during the movie Christmas at the Kringles, so you should stick around to catch it.

SPOILER: You get to see bloopers and outtakes during the credits, which is always fun to watch!

Of course, sitting through the credits will give you the opportunity to see the names of everyone involved in the making of the movie.

How long is Christmas at the Kringles?

Christmas at the Kringles has a runtime of 1 hour and 38 minutes and is rated R.

Is Christmas at the Kringles streaming?

No, Christmas at the Kringles is not currently available to stream.

The movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release beginning October 30. A streaming date has not been announced.

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