James Gunn Drops Major Batman Casting Update, Addresses Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Future

Credit: MEGA/GC Images

There’s a few major updates from DCU’s head James Gunn on two major characters in the comics: Batman and Harley Quinn.

Batman Will Soon Enter the DCU with Casting Beginning Soon!

“It won’t be too long before we’re casting Batman. We haven’t cast yet, by the way — all the people thinking he’ll show up in this or that, it’s all ********. When we do cast the DCU Batman, which isn’t very far away, if I gave somebody a day role in ‘The Suicide Squad’ that is going to be the best Batman, I’m not going to rule him out from that. I want to get everybody into account. One of the things that excites me about casting Batman is being able to pick a Batman who’s actually the best actor for that role. Superman’s have always been chosen based on who the best actor for that role is. And for some reason, Batman’s are always chosen as movie stars,” he said on The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? podcast.

About who could be cast in the role…there is a bit of a clue. They’ll be looking at actors who look the same age as Superman’s David Corenswet.

“People are always looking for little hints about the casting of Batman,” he said. “Roughly, Batman and Superman are around the same age. I don’t think they’re drastically different ages. They’re future best pals, contemporaries.”

And if you’re wondering if Robert Pattinson might play Batman in the DCU…here’s an answer on that.

Could Margot Robbie Return as Harley Quinn?

James said that Margot “is one of my favorite actors to work with…She is so good in the movie. I love her as Harley. I don’t know if she wants to play Harley again. She may be over that.” Margot initially played the villain in 2016’s Suicide Squad and again in 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

He continued, “I don’t know where Margot’s head is with all of this. Harley is a character I’m almost certainly going to use in the DCU, and if Margot wants to play her, then I’ll bend over backwards to explain that in the world. But if she doesn’t, then I might go with somebody else, where I don’t have to be attached to what happens to Harley in this movie.”

Posted To:Batman Dcu Harley Quinn Margot Robbie Movies