Jessica Chastain Wears Beanie Over Blonde Bob While Filming ‘The Retrievals’ Netflix Series in NYC (Photos)

Jessica Chastain is hard at work on her new Netflix project!

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress left an office building as she filmed scenes for her upcoming drama series The Retrievals on Thursday afternoon (October 29) in New York City.

For her time on set, Jessica wore an all tan outfit with her blonde bob hidden under a gray beanie.

Inspired by the Peabody Award-winning New York Times podcast by Susan Burton, “The Retrievals follows an unlikely community of IVF patients who come together to crusade against Yale University after they are operated on without anesthesia — because a nurse stole their fentanyl. The show is billed as a powerful call to justice and a surprisingly moving story of friendship and perseverance,” according to Deadline.

The series also stars Emilia Jones and Amy Ryan while Margot Robbie serves as an executive producer.

Jessica will be playing Kaitlyn Langford, “a former art historian who has spent the past decade stuck in an endless cycle of failed fertility treatments. When she learns she’s a victim of criminal drug diversion at the Yale Fertility Center — along with Jones’ Gabby Clemente — she faces a devastating personal reckoning and becomes a key plaintiff in a historic lawsuit against Yale.”

Up next, Jessica will be appearing in the new Netflix country music thriller Heartland, which drops on November 13. Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Jessica Chastain on set of her new series…

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