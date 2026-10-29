Joey King Cast in Two Exciting Sci-Fi Movies: Plot Details & Co-Stars Announced!

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Joey King cast in two new sci-fi movies
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Joey King has been cast and two very exciting new movies!

This week, it has been announced that the 27-year-old Emmy-nominated actress will be leading two upcoming sci-fi projects.

Joey King & LaKeith Stanfield to star in Safe Space

Safe Space

Joey will be starring opposite LaKeith Stanfield in the upcoming provocative alien romance comedy titled Safe Space.

Here’s the synopsis, per Variety: “Described as a satirical dive into the meaning of sex and love, Safe Space stars King as Sherrie, an intelligent but insecure scientist who gets out of a toxic relationship with her co-worker only to rebound into the most toxic relationship in the galaxy with a gorgeous alien, played by Stanfield.”

“Working with Joey and LaKeith has been an unbelievable creative realization of the script,“ director Gillian Wallace Horvat shared in a statement. “Their chemistry is eye-searing. The two of them combined are going to be a revelation for audiences.”

Safe Space is currently in the financing stage and is expected to begin filming in the second quarter of 2027 in the U.S. Further casting is underway.

Joey King to star in Almost You with James McAvoy & Juno Temple

Almost You

Joey will also be starring alongside James McAvoy and Juno Temple in the upcoming sci-fi AI comedy movie Almost You.

The movie follows “Phoebe, a brilliant robotics engineer struggling to come to terms with the death of her younger sister, Edie,” according to Variety. “Defying all the protocols of the tech company she works for, Phoebe uses years of messages, videos and social media posts to create a lifelike AI replica of her sister, at first bringing her a great deal of joy and comfort. However, as per the synopsis. Phoebe’s extraordinary invention soon forces her to confront one impossible question: if you could bring someone back, should you?”

In a statement director Matt Lipsey shared, “There’s never been a movie that needed to be made more than this one. We thought we were making a film about the future. It turns out it’s about right now. Juno, Joey and James will make you laugh, then break your heart, then make you laugh about it.

Filming for Almost You is currently underway in Glasgow.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Joey King is in talks to star in a new boxing movie.

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