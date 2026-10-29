Julia Roberts’ Husband Danny Moder Shares Sweet Tribute on Her 59th Birthday

Oct 29, 2026 1 min read
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Actress Julia Roberts and her husband cinematographer Daniel Moder attend a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC
Credit: Getty Images

Julia Roberts‘ husband Danny Moder wrote a sweet message to her on her 59th birthday!

She celebrated her big day on October 28, and got messages from her loved ones, including Danny, as well as her niece Emma Roberts.

Julia Roberts and her husband cinematographer Daniel Moder attend a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.

If you are not aware, Julia and Danny, a cinematographer, met on the set of their 2001 movie The Mexican. They got married in July 2002 and they have three children together, their 21-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and their son Henry, 19.

On Instagram, Danny captioned an old photo of them together.

Julia Roberts (L) and Daniel Moder attend Heal The Bay's Bring Back The Beach Fundraiser on May 17, 2012 in Santa Monica, California.

He wrote, “celebrating everyday… but october 28 the most. more candles bring more joy. love you so much.”

Julia reacted to the post with some heart emojis and the birthday celebration face emoji.

Emma, Julia‘s niece, also wrote a sweet message: “happy birthday Aunt Julia ? i love you beyond!!”

Happy belated birthday, Julia!

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