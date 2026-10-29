Julia Roberts’ Husband Danny Moder Shares Sweet Tribute on Her 59th Birthday

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Julia Roberts‘ husband Danny Moder wrote a sweet message to her on her 59th birthday!

She celebrated her big day on October 28, and got messages from her loved ones, including Danny, as well as her niece Emma Roberts.

If you are not aware, Julia and Danny, a cinematographer, met on the set of their 2001 movie The Mexican. They got married in July 2002 and they have three children together, their 21-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and their son Henry, 19.

On Instagram, Danny captioned an old photo of them together.

He wrote, “celebrating everyday… but october 28 the most. more candles bring more joy. love you so much.”

Julia reacted to the post with some heart emojis and the birthday celebration face emoji.

Emma, Julia‘s niece, also wrote a sweet message: “happy birthday Aunt Julia ? i love you beyond!!”

Happy belated birthday, Julia!

Posted To:Danny Moder Emma Roberts Julia Roberts