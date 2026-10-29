Justin & Hailey Bieber Allegedly Kicked Ex Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Out of Their House Following His 2020 Cheating Scandal

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Justin Bieber falling out with Carl Lentz
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Carl Lentz is looking back at what caused his falling out with once close friends Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In their new book Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help You Heal the Hurt, the 47-year-old ex Hillsong pastor and his wife Laura Lentz claimed that they were kicked out of the Biebers‘ home after Carl‘s infidelity came to light in November 2020.

If you forgot, Justin, now 32, used to be very close to Carl years ago, but after Carl was kicked out of Hillsong for “moral failure” and then the cheating scandal, they had a falling out.

In their new book, Carl and Laura, 48, spoke about that falling out.

Carl Lentz & Laura Lentz on the red carpet

“We’d been planning a potential move to Brooklyn for months,” Laura wrote, per The Daily Mail.

Initially, Justin and Hailey, 29, let Carl, Laura, and their three kids stay in their home to “take [their] time exploring where [they] might live” and “use their place as long as needed.”

The Biebers allegedly rescinded that offer when Carl‘s cheating scandal made headlines.

“Somebody on Justin’s team [called] to say we needed to be out of his and Hailey’s apartment in the next 24 hours,” Laura recalled. “We hastily packed our things and loaded them into a rented U-Haul.”

Carl called the move a “kick to the ribs” when he was “already down for the count” following his firing from Hillsong.

Justin Bieber with Carl Lentz

“I deserved to be kicked to the curb, but I felt Laura and the kids were just innocent bystanders suffering once again for my sins,” he wrote.

While Carl was “devastated” on behalf of his family, he now understands he put Justin “in a precarious place on multiple levels.”

He admitted that the scandal “exploded” his “close” relationship with Justin since it dragged him and Hailey into a “publicity nightmare they never asked for.”

Back in 2023, Carl spoke about repairing his marriage to Laura after his cheating scandal.

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