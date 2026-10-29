Kendall Jenner Says ‘Cancel Culture’ Has Made the Kardashians More Guarded on Reality TV

Credit: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is reflecting on how social media and “cancel culture” has changed the way her famous family shares things in their reality show The Kardashians.

The 30-year-old reality star talked about it during a confessional moment from the Thursday (October 29) episode of the Hulu series.

What did Kendall Jenner say about cancel culture?

“Cancel culture definitely plays a role into certain things,” Kendall admitted (via People). “You can go back and watch old episodes of our show, and I think everything was just a little bit more free.”

Her comments came after a conversation with Scott Disick, highlighting some moments from their previous reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, like the time when a drunk Scott shoved money into a waiter’s mouth while they were out after Kris Jenner cut him off.

Kendall noted it was an “iconic” scene but “not in a good way.

Kendall says they’ve become “more guarded”

“We’ve now gone through years of scrutiny or false narratives. Being me or one of my sisters, you’re naturally gonna be more guarded,” Kendall added in her confessional. “It’s definitely gotten worse. But I think caring the least amount about it is probably the safest way.”

Kendall joined her three sisters in a sensual new SKIMs holiday campaign, with the four women stripping down to lingerie and PJs to promote the clothes.

Posted To:hulu Kendall Jenner the kardashians