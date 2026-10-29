Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, & Naomi Watts Bring ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 to Mexico City!

Credit: Getty

The ladies of All’s Fair are still hard at work promoting the upcoming season of their fan-favorite Hulu legal drama!

Kim Kardashian joins co-stars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts at the season two premiere of All’s Fair on Tuesday evening (October 28) held at the Soho House in Mexico City, Mexico.

All about the fashion!

Kim, 46, wowed in a plunging, silicone cream-colored dress by Schiaparelli.

Sarah, 51, wore a sparkling black coat-dress by Christian Dior.

Niecy, 56, wore a curve-hugging black coat-dress with red detailing by Harry Halim paired with a coordinating black hat.

Naomi, 58, wore a white, beaded Ashi Studios dress.

What is All’s Fair season 2 about?

Here’s the Hulu logline: “The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.”

Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka will be returning for season two with Cauã Reymond joining as a new series regular.

Guest stars include Grant Show, Denise Richards, Robin Givens, Jaime Pressley, Noah Fearnley, Margo Martindale, and several RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, and Dorinda Medley.

When will season 2 be released?

Season 2 of All’s Fair will kick off with three episodes on Wednesday, November 4 on Hulu, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

Watch the trailer here!

More photos!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from the All’s Fair season 2 Mexico City premiere.

Posted To:Alls Fair Event Photos Kim Kardashian Naomi Watts Niecy Nash-Betts Sarah Paulson