Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, & Naomi Watts Bring ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 to Mexico City!

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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All's Fair stars in Mexico City
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The ladies of All’s Fair are still hard at work promoting the upcoming season of their fan-favorite Hulu legal drama!

Kim Kardashian joins co-stars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts at the season two premiere of All’s Fair on Tuesday evening (October 28) held at the Soho House in Mexico City, Mexico.

All about the fashion!

All's Fair stars in Mexico City

Kim, 46, wowed in a plunging, silicone cream-colored dress by Schiaparelli.

All's Fair stars in Mexico City

Sarah, 51, wore a sparkling black coat-dress by Christian Dior.

All's Fair stars in Mexico City

Niecy, 56, wore a curve-hugging black coat-dress with red detailing by Harry Halim paired with a coordinating black hat.

All's Fair stars in Mexico City

Naomi, 58, wore a white, beaded Ashi Studios dress.

What is All’s Fair season 2 about?

Here’s the Hulu logline: “The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.”

Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka will be returning for season two with Cauã Reymond joining as a new series regular.

Guest stars include Grant Show, Denise Richards, Robin Givens, Jaime Pressley, Noah Fearnley, Margo Martindale, and several RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, and Dorinda Medley.

All's Fair stars in Mexico City

When will season 2 be released?

Season 2 of All’s Fair will kick off with three episodes on Wednesday, November 4 on Hulu, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

Watch the trailer here!

More photos!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from the All’s Fair season 2 Mexico City premiere.

All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City
All's Fair stars in Mexico City

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