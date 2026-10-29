Kim Kardashian Undergoes Medical Procedure on Esophagus, Reveals It’s the ‘Same Thing’ Her Father Had

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" Season 2 World Premiere screening during the 21st Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 24, 2026 in Rome, Italy.
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Kim Kardashian elaborated on a medical diagnosis.

If you did not see, the 46-year-old Skims mogul and reality TV star had been diagnosed with Esophagitis, and now, in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, it appears as if she may have to undergo a procedure to get some irregularities cut out.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Esophagitis is swelling and irritation, called inflammation, of the tissues that line the esophagus,” and it “can cause painful, difficult swallowing.” And if you’re wondering what might cause it: “common causes include stomach acids backing up into the esophagus, infection, medicines taken by mouth and allergies.”

In the Latest Episode of The Kardashians, Kim Looked Back on Her Dad’s Death

If you don’t know, Kim‘s dad Robert Kardashian Sr. died in 2003 after a battle with esophagus cancer.

“So I’ve seen a couple of doctors, and it’s been heavy on my mind lately,” Kim shared. “I haven’t really told too many people about this, just because I think it’s something that really hits home for me and I just don’t really wanna go there. With my dad having passed away from esophagus cancer, hopefully I can just take medication and this will go away.”

In a preview for next week’s episode, Kim makes it clear she needs further treatment.

“The doctor says my esophagus has these irregularities, and I have to have them cut out. It’s the same thing my dad had,” a voiceover of Kim‘s voice is heard saying, along with images of her in a hospital bed.

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