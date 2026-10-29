Kyle Cooke Leaves Scathing Comment for West Wilson Following Amanda Batula’s ‘In the City’ Exit

Credit: Getty

Things are starting to get nasty again in the Summer House universe.

On Thursday (October 28), it was reported that Amanda Batula has exited the Bravo spinoff series In the City and will not be appearing in season 2.

That same day, Amanda‘s boyfriend West Wilson took to Instagram to share a whole bunch of recent photos and videos, including one snap of Amanda.

“What the heck,” West captioned the post.

Then in the comments section, Amanda‘s ex-husband Kyle Cooke left a scathing message for West.

“More like [you’re] a coke head that blew my ex’s life and career up,” Kyle wrote in the since-deleted comment, which was screen-grabbed by Bravo and Cocktails.

Amid news of her exit from In the City, one source claimed that Amanda exited the reality show because Bravo would not allow her to film with West.

Amanda‘s In the City exit comes just months after it was also announced she would not be returning for Summer House season 11.

Amanda isn’t the only In the City that is reportedly not returning for season 2.

Posted To:amanda batula In the City Kyle Cooke Summer House West Wilson