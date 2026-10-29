Kyle Cooke Speaks Out After Comment on West Wilson’s Instagram Post Goes Viral: ‘I Will Always Care About Amanda’

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Kyle Cooke is addressing his now viral, since-deleted comment on West Wilson‘s Instagram post.

The 44-year-old Summer House co-star left a scathing comment on his former friend/co-star’s latest post.

“More like [you’re] a coke head that blew my ex’s life and career up,” he wrote in the since-deleted comment, which was screen-grabbed by Bravo and Cocktails.

In a new statement shared to his Instagram story, Kyle admitted he may have gone too hard with what he wrote, and he it comes out of his concern and care for his ex, Amanda Batula.

On his story, Kyle said, “There’s already enough negativity online, and the last thing I want to do is add to it. So I want to be clear, and then I’m leaving this alone.”

“Despite our differences, I will always care about Amanda, and when it comes to people I care about, I fight hard. Sometimes too hard. It’s been an emotional and frustrating situation, and I have let those feelings get the better of me at times. But that doesn’t mean my concerns aren’t valid,” he continued.

He then addressed the news that she will not be appearing on the upcoming second season of In the City.

“Ultimately, I wanted us both to have the opportunity to share our perspectives on the show. But at the end of the day, Amanda has her own life and makes her own decisions, just as I make mine. I’ll leave it there,” he said. “Thanks everyone”

Amanda reacted to Kyle‘s comment by reposting someone on X/Twitter, and adding the target emoji.

The post she quoted read, “Kyle realized that when Amanda declined to film the upcoming season of #inthecity that he could no longer control or manipulate her anymore and melted down in West’s IG comments…..”

Just last weekend, Kyle addressed where things with Amanda at Bravo Fan Fest.

“We’re trying to put a bow on the divorce,” he told Swoon, adding, “Yeah, one day at a time.”

“We’re still amicable,” he said.

Posted To:amanda batula Kyle Cooke Summer House West Wilson