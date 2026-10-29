LL Cool J Announces First Las Vegas Residency: Dates & Ticket Details

Credit: Ahmad Barber

LL Cool J has announced his first Las Vegas residency!

Described as “a cultural odyssey blending iconic hits with immersive storytelling,” the 58-year-old rapper will kick off his residency on May 15, 2027.

Rock the Bells: The Residency is planned to be an all-star experience with immersive storytelling, special guest performances, and iconic hits. The 11-show residency kicks off at Dolby Live Park next year and performances will run from May to July.

For fans interested in getting tickets and learning more about the different show dates, we’ve got you covered!

How to get tickets: Pre-sale and general public

Artist fans, MGM Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a pre-sale beginning Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets starting on Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. More details on citientertainment.com.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 10 a.m. PT through ticketmaster.com.

The shows will take place in May 2027 on May 15, May 16, May 19, May 21, and May 22, followed by six additional shows in July.

The July 2027 dates are July 9, July 10, July 11, July 14, July 16, and July 17.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Posted To:LL Cool J Music