Love Is Blind’s Rob Feeley Breaks Silence on Season 11 Crash Out Leading to Breakup

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Still of Rob Feeley in a confessional on Love Is Blind season 11
Credit: Netflix

Rob Feeley had two crash outs in this week’s new batch of episodes for Love Is Blind season 11.

The 40-year-old AI infrastructure sales person first went off during an outing with his fiancée, Michaella, and his friends, where the restaurant cut them off from ordering more alcohol and he demanded filming be halted.

Then, he went off again during filming of a group outing with the other cast members, which lead to the Michaella break off their engagement, despite his apologizing later on.

Rob has spoken out in a new interview about what went down at that cast outing.

Still of Rob and Michaella in Love is Blind

Rob tells Tudum that acknowledges his behavior was inappropriate, and he let his emotions and pressure from the experiment get the better of him.

“I probably should have handled it in a more mature way and not crashed out,” he said. “I was getting frustrated with the cameras in my face constantly.”

He added that when Michaella told him privately that he was acting aggressively, he “took offense to it.”

“Never in my life would I be aggressive towards a girl,” Rob noted.

Still of Stew, Rob, Michaella and Jax at a table in a bar on Love Is Blind season 11

As for the cast mixer, he says his actions after appearing upset of Michaella reuniting with her past pod connection Matt, were more to do with everyone seemingly acting “fake” than jealousy.

“I thought everything was bullshit,” he shared. “I know that people found love, but I thought at the moment, it’s just all for the show. It’s all for the camera.”

Rob adds that the reality of everything setting in, including the wedding potentially not ending in “I do,” really sunk in at the party.

“I felt it crashing down,” he said. “I was letting everyone down.”

“I could have handled things a little bit differently towards the end, but there was a lot of anxiety in my life, a lot of pressure,” Rob shared, referring to the loss of his father recently before the show, and two close friends within the year and a half before that.

Looking back, Rob wishes he stayed “calm” and was more “even-keeled.”

“If I hurt somebody, that wasn’t my intent,” he said.

“We’re all human and just have to continue to work towards being better, I guess,” he added. “I know who I am when I look in the mirror in the morning, and if America doesn’t, that’s on them.”

If you missed it, find out the state of all of the other relationships on season 11 ahead of the finale next week.

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