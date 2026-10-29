Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Honors Patrick Stewart After His Death, Remembers His ‘Wonderfully Sharp Sense of Humor’

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Patrick Stewart remembered by Kevin Feige
Credit: Getty

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is speaking out after the shocking death of Sir Patrick Stewart.

On Thursday (October 29), it was announced that the iconic English actor had sadly died following a “brief” battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86-years-old.

One of Patrick‘s most memorable roles was as Professor Charles Xavier, which he’s played since 2000’s X-Men.

Shortly after news of Patrick‘s passing was announced, Kevin released a statement mourning the actor.

Patrick Stewart in 2015

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the first X-Men,” Kevin recalled in a statement to Variety. “After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe — and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas.”

“Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor,” Kevin continued. “It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.”

Marvel also released a statement memorializing Patrick for bringing Professor X to life with “extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity” and “defining the character for generations of fans.”

Patrick Stewart with his X Men costars

“He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.”

Patrick played Professor X in nine movies, including the original Fox trilogy along with 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2017’s Logan, and 2022’s Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. He will once again be playing the role in Avengers: Doomsday, which will be out in theaters on December 18.

Our thoughts are with Sir Patrick Stewart‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

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