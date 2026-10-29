Mary J. Blige Calls Out Heckler Booing Her at Her Show: ‘Idiot’

Oct 29, 2026 1 min read
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Mary J. Blige performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images

Mary J. Blige was the subject of a rude heckler at her show, and she stopped her performance to call them out.

During her concert at the MGM Resorts’ Dolby Live Theater in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (October 28), the 55-year-old entertainer heard someone booing her from the audience.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Mary J. Blige Questioned Why the Heckler Spent Money to Attend Her Show

Mary J. was heard saying to the person in question, “To the ***** that’s booing. You didn’t have to come here. So I hope someone sees you, and politely removes you. The **** you spend your money for, idiot?”

She then apologized to the audience, who were already cheering for her for calling out this rude individual.

TMZ obtained video of the moment, which you can watch here.

Mary J. Blige’s Las Vegas Residency Continues Into 2027!

If you don’t know, her residency in Las Vegas is currently running. It’s titled Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, and there are performances through February 2027. Be sure to grab tickets if you’re in the area.

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