Most Popular K-Drama Actresses Ever, Ranked by Fan Popularity in 2026

Credit: Getty

K-dramas are bigger than ever!

From romantic comedies to gripping thrillers and emotional family dramas, Korean television continues to attract viewers from around the world.

Some of the industry’s biggest actresses have become international superstars thanks to beloved shows like Queen of Tears, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Marry My Husband and Alchemy of Souls.

There are also plenty of longtime favorites whose careers continue to grow, with new roles in 2025 and 2026 introducing them to even more fans.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the most popular South Korean actresses based on the number of “Hearts” they’ve received on MyDramaList, a community-driven platform where fans can follow and support their favorite performers.

The rankings are based on MyDramaList’s Hearts counts as of October 28, 2026, and are subject to change.

Keep reading to see which K-drama actresses are the most popular among fans…

Posted To:Bae Suzy EG IU Jung So Min K-Dramas Kim Go-eun Kim So Hyun Lee Sung Kyung Park Bo Young Park Min Young Park Shin-hye Popularity Television