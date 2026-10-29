Noah Kahan Announces 2027 ‘The Last of the Bugs’ World Tour: Dates, Cities & Ticket Details
Noah Kahan is taking The Last Of The Bugs World Tour to stadiums across North America, Europe and the U.K. in 2027!
The 31-date run begins in Athens, Georgia, on April 24 and wraps in London on July 25. Keep reading for the full schedule, along with the presale and general-sale details.
How to buy Noah Kahan tickets
For North American dates, the Artist Presale begins Tuesday, November 10, at 12 p.m. local time.
Fans MUST register through Noah’s official tour page by Thursday, November 5, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Ticketmaster-hosted presales are linked to your account and do not require a code.
The European Artist Presale also starts November 10 at 12 p.m. local time, with registration through Laylo closing November 9 at 5 p.m. local time.
General-sale tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, November 12, at 12 p.m. local time. Check the tour page for the ticket link and sale details for your specific date.
There is also a separate presale for eligible fans who purchased tickets to Noah‘s canceled July 18, 2026 Citi Field show. They can access tickets for the June 18 MetLife Stadium date on November 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. ET.
Noah Kahan’s 2027 tour dates
North America
- April 24 — Athens, GA — Sanford Stadium
- April 27 — Birmingham, AL — Protective Stadium
- April 29 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
- May 4 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
- May 6 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
- May 9 — Norman, OK — Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- May 12 — Houston, TX — Reliant Stadium
- May 15 — Austin, TX — Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- May 19 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s Stadium
- May 21 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
- May 26 — Madison, WI — Camp Randall Stadium
- May 29 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park
- May 30 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park
- June 1 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park
- June 2 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park
- June 5 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium
- June 10 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
- June 12 — Buffalo, NY — Highmark Stadium
- June 15 — Montréal, QC — Parc Jean-Drapeau
- June 18 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Europe and the U.K.
- July 1 — Groningen, Netherlands — Stadspark
- July 2 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne
- July 4 — Milan, Italy — I-Days
- July 7 — Seville, Spain — Plaza de España
- July 10 — Paris, France — Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
- July 13 — Glasgow, U.K. — Hampden Park
- July 17 — Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium
- July 18 — Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium
- July 23 — London, U.K. — Wembley Stadium
- July 24 — London, U.K. — Wembley Stadium
- July 25 — London, U.K. — Wembley Stadium
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