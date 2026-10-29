Noah Kahan Announces 2027 ‘The Last of the Bugs’ World Tour: Dates, Cities & Ticket Details

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Noah Kahan is taking The Last Of The Bugs World Tour to stadiums across North America, Europe and the U.K. in 2027!

The 31-date run begins in Athens, Georgia, on April 24 and wraps in London on July 25. Keep reading for the full schedule, along with the presale and general-sale details.

How to buy Noah Kahan tickets

For North American dates, the Artist Presale begins Tuesday, November 10, at 12 p.m. local time.

Fans MUST register through Noah’s official tour page by Thursday, November 5, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Ticketmaster-hosted presales are linked to your account and do not require a code.

The European Artist Presale also starts November 10 at 12 p.m. local time, with registration through Laylo closing November 9 at 5 p.m. local time.

General-sale tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, November 12, at 12 p.m. local time. Check the tour page for the ticket link and sale details for your specific date.

There is also a separate presale for eligible fans who purchased tickets to Noah‘s canceled July 18, 2026 Citi Field show. They can access tickets for the June 18 MetLife Stadium date on November 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. ET.

Noah Kahan’s 2027 tour dates

North America

April 24 — Athens, GA — Sanford Stadium

April 27 — Birmingham, AL — Protective Stadium

April 29 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

May 4 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

May 6 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium

May 9 — Norman, OK — Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

May 12 — Houston, TX — Reliant Stadium

May 15 — Austin, TX — Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

May 19 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s Stadium

May 21 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

May 26 — Madison, WI — Camp Randall Stadium

May 29 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

May 30 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

June 1 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

June 2 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

June 5 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium

June 10 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

June 12 — Buffalo, NY — Highmark Stadium

June 15 — Montréal, QC — Parc Jean-Drapeau

June 18 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Europe and the U.K.

July 1 — Groningen, Netherlands — Stadspark

July 2 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne

July 4 — Milan, Italy — I-Days

July 7 — Seville, Spain — Plaza de España

July 10 — Paris, France — Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

July 13 — Glasgow, U.K. — Hampden Park

July 17 — Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium

July 18 — Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium

July 23 — London, U.K. — Wembley Stadium

July 24 — London, U.K. — Wembley Stadium

July 25 — London, U.K. — Wembley Stadium

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