Patrick Stewart Said He Couldn’t Imagine Retiring in Interview Months Before Death

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In his final interview before his death, Patrick Stewart revealed that he wasn’t ready to retire.

The 86-year-old Star Trek actor sat down with TV Insider in July and opened up about there being “fewer and fewer available roles” for actors as they get older.

But he shared that he wasn’t interested in retiring yet despite this.

“I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work,” Patrick shared. “I can’t imagine ever officially ‘retiring.’ I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

At the time, he also talked about the upcoming 40th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 2027.

“All of these anniversaries are wildly surreal for me,” the X-Men star said. “But the 40th anniversary of The Next Generation is particularly remarkable. I still remember my first day driving onto the Paramount lot like it was yesterday.”

Many of Patrick‘s Star Trek co-stars have reacted to his death and have been sharing tributes to the late actor, such as William Shatner, George Takei, and more.

Patrick sadly passed away on October 29 at the age of 86 after a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

Find out which upcoming movie will be his last on-screen appearance.

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