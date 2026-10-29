Patrick Stewart Said He Couldn’t Imagine Retiring in Interview Months Before Death

Oct 29, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Actor Sir Patrick Stewart smiles while standing in front of a step-and-repeat backdrop featuring the word "CORE" and black-and-white geometric patterns. He wears tortoiseshell-rimmed glasses, a grey button-down shirt, and a dark blazer with vertical teal stripes.
Credit: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

In his final interview before his death, Patrick Stewart revealed that he wasn’t ready to retire.

The 86-year-old Star Trek actor sat down with TV Insider in July and opened up about there being “fewer and fewer available roles” for actors as they get older.

But he shared that he wasn’t interested in retiring yet despite this.

“I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work,” Patrick shared. “I can’t imagine ever officially ‘retiring.’ I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

At the time, he also talked about the upcoming 40th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 2027.

“All of these anniversaries are wildly surreal for me,” the X-Men star said. “But the 40th anniversary of The Next Generation is particularly remarkable. I still remember my first day driving onto the Paramount lot like it was yesterday.”

Many of Patrick‘s Star Trek co-stars have reacted to his death and have been sharing tributes to the late actor, such as William Shatner, George Takei, and more.

Patrick sadly passed away on October 29 at the age of 86 after a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

Find out which upcoming movie will be his last on-screen appearance.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Brief Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86. The announcement was made […]
  1. Chrishell Stauseand G Flip attend the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
    Chrishell Stause

    Why Did Chrishell Stause & G Flip Split? Source Reveals Rumored Reason Behind Breakup
  2. Justin Bieber falling out with Carl Lentz
    carl lentz

    Justin & Hailey Bieber Allegedly Kicked Ex Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Out of Their House Following His 2020 Cheating Scandal
  3. Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez stock image to discuss custody legal hearings
    Halle Berry

    Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Retains Primary Custody of Maceo, 13, as Restraining Order Is Dissolved
  4. Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Bethany Joy Lenz

    Sophia Bush Reveals Where She Stands with Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz Today