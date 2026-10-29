Patrick Stewart’s Final Public Appearances Before Death Were Back in 2024

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Patrick Stewart final public appearance
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Hollywood is mourning the shocking death of Sir Patrick Stewart.

On Thursday (October 29), it was announced that the iconic English actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, had sadly died following a “brief” battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86-years-old.

Following news of Patrick‘s passing, fans may be wondering what Patrick has been up to in the recent years leading up to his death, and we’ve discovered that he’s been out of the spotlight for quite some time, and hasn’t made a public appearance in over two years.

Patrick Stewart at The Piano Lesson screening in 2024
Patrick Stewart at The Piano Lesson screening in 2024

Patrick Stewart’s final public appearances revealed

Patrick made his last public appearance on October 19, 2024 when he attended a special tastemaker screening of the Netflix movie The Piano Lesson held at the Ross House in Los Angeles.

During the event, Patrick hung out with the movie’s star John David Washington and his dad Denzel Washington.

While Patrick and Denzel never worked together, they both have separate connections to the Shakespeare play Macbeth. Patrick played Lord Macbeth in BBC/PBS’ televised stage adaptation of the play while Denzel played the character in the 2021 movie The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Patrick Stewart at Gladiator II screening in 2024
Patrick Stewart at Gladiator II screening in 2024

The night before his appearance at the screening of The Piano Lesson, Patrick made an appearance at a special screening of Gladiator II held at the Paramount Pictures Studios on October 18.

During the event, he posed for photos and chatted with the movie’s lead Paul Mescal.

You can find out more about Sir Patrick Stewart‘s passing here.

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Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California
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Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Brief Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

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