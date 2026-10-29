Patrick Stewart’s Upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Appearance: What to Know About His Final Screen Projects

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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A close-up shot of actor Sir Patrick Stewart smiling slightly while wearing a dark suit, white collared shirt, and a dark patterned tie against a blurred outdoor background.
Credit: Getty Images

The entertainment industry is grieving the loss of another excellent performer and person with the death of Sir Patrick Stewart. The iconic Star Trek and X-Men actor passed away on Thursday, October 29.

Patrick has an incredible body of work, having starred in dozens of notable projects on the screen and stage throughout his legendary career. And while he has sadly passed away, he still has at least one more major project coming up and potentially another smaller part on TV.

Patrick Stewart will reprise Professor X in Avengers: Doomsday for his final on-screen appearance

Patrick will return to play Professor Charles Xavier, a.ka. Professor X, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday alongside Ian McKellen, who is reprising his role as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto. The movie will mark his final on-screen appearance.

His return in Doomsday will be his ninth overall performance as the character after starring in Fox’s early 2000 X-Men movies and returning for X. It’s unclear exactly how Professor X’s role will tie into the story, but he and Magneto are expected to play crucial roles.

Patrick was cast in the Netflix medieval fantasy series Barbaric earlier this year

Back in May, Netflix announced the cast for upcoming medieval fantasy drama series Barbaric, based on the Vault Comic of the same name. The series will star Sam Claflin, who is also executive producing.

Patrick was announced to voice the main character’s talking axe, and the show is currently listed in pre-production. It’s unclear if he was able to start work on the project or if the role will need to be recast.

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