Rihanna Stops by Giorgio Baldi for Late-Night Dinner in Santa Monica (Photos)

Rihanna is stepping out for a late-night dinner.

The 38-year-old “Pon de Replay” singer and Fenty Beauty boss arrived at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for dinner with some friends on Wednesday night (October 28) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For her outing, Rihanna sported earthy hues with a mossy drop-shoulder sweater and baggy tan denim trousers paired with black loafers and sunglasses.

While Rihanna hasn’t released a new album in 10 years, she recently revealed how many unreleased songs she’s currently sitting on!

In February 2026, Rihanna teased that she was working on more new music by sharing a video from the studio!

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, recently teased that Rihanna is “cooking” in the studio and is actively working on music.

In a new interview, Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tiernay revealed if Rihanna‘s hit song “Diamonds” will featured in season 2, since it plays a big part in The Long Game book.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Rihanna stepping out for dinner…

Posted To:Candid Photos Rihanna